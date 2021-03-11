Soldier among nine killed in road accident

Srinagar, May 26
An Army soldier was among the nine persons killed in a road accident on the Srinagar-Leh road in Ganderbal district, officials said today.
On its way from Kargil to Srinagar, the vehicle skidded off the road and rolled down a deep gorge at Zoji La.
The police, Army and locals launched a search operation and recovered four bodies. Five others, who were taken to hospital, succumbed to injuries.
The deceased have been identified as Naib Subedar Nanak Chand of Uttar Pradesh, Poonch resident Azhar Iqbal (driver), Ankit Dileep of Gujarat, Gandhi Marmu and his father Mangal Marmu of Jharkhand, Ranjit Kumar of Punjab, Muhammad Aslam Parray of Kulgam, Dileshwar Sidhar of Chhattisgarh and Sunil Lal.
