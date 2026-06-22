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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Soldier dies by suicide in Jammu

Soldier dies by suicide in Jammu

Found hanging in room at Nagrota camp; inquest underway

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PTI
Jammu, Updated At : 03:13 PM Jun 22, 2026 IST
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The body has been sent for a postmortem examination.
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A soldier allegedly died by suicide at a camp in Jammu, officials said on Monday. Lance Naik Abhijeet Nandan was found hanging in his room at the Nagrota camp on the outskirts of Jammu, they added.

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According to officials, a police party visited the scene and shifted the body to hospital for a postmortem examination. The motive behind the extreme step is yet to be ascertained, said officials, adding that inquest proceedings were underway.

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