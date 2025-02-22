DT
PT
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Soldier injured in landmine blast in J-K's Poonch district

Soldier injured in landmine blast in J-K's Poonch district

PTI
Mendhar/Jammu, Updated At : 04:54 PM Feb 22, 2025 IST
A soldier was injured in an accidental landmine explosion near the Line of Control (LoC) on Saturday, officials said.

In another incident, an old rusted mortar was recovered in a village in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, they said.

The landmine blast occurred at 10.50 am in the Nangi-Takeri area of Krishna Ghati sector of Mendhar when the Army personnel were on patrol duty, the officials said.

They said a soldier was injured when he accidentally stepped over the landmine and was rushed to hospital.

As part of an anti-infiltration obstacle system, the forward areas are dotted with land mines which sometimes get washed away by rains resulting in such types of accidents, the officials said.

Officials said that the army troops found a rusted mortal shell in Fazalabad village in the Surankote area during the area domination patrol late this afternoon.

The area was immediately cordoned off and the shell was safely defused, the officials said.

