Soldier killed, 4 hurt as Army vehicle falls into gorge

PTI

Rajouri/Jammu, June 13

An Army personnel was killed and four others injuries when their vehicle skidded off the road and rolled down into a gorge in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, an official said.

The accident took place near Bhawani village, near the Line of Control (LoC) in the Nowshera sector in the evening, he added.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Jammu #Kashmir #Rajouri