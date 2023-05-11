Soldier killed in accidental fire in J-K’s Poonch

Poonch/Jammu, May 11
A soldier was killed in accidental fire from his weapon along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, officials said on Thursday.
The incident took place in Krishna Ghati sector, when the rifle of Lance Naik Jasbir Singh went off accidentally, they said.
Singh was rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead by the doctors, the officials said.
On being informed, a police team visited the spot, and after the completion of all the legal formalities, the body was shifted to a hospital.
Police have registered a case in this connection.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Pakistan Supreme Court declares Imran Khan’s arrest ‘illegal’, orders his immediate release
The court also took note of about 90 to 100 Rangers personne...
Supreme Court refuses to reinstate MVA govt in Maharashtra; raps governor for ordering floor test
Five-judge constitution bench of SC delivers unanimous verdi...
Delhi government has control over services except for public order, police and land, Supreme Court says on Delhi-Centre power row
CJI says don't agree with 2019 judgement that Delhi has no p...
Speed of work in Delhi will increase manifold now, officers who ‘obstructed’ work will face music: Kejriwal after SC verdict
Top court has ruled that Delhi Government has legislative an...
Amritsar blasts: Newly-wed couple among 5 arrested after third low-intensity blast near Golden Temple
The suspect threw bomb from window of a washroom in Guru Ram...