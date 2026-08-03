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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Soldier killed in accidental weapon discharge in Jammu

Soldier killed in accidental weapon discharge in Jammu

The incident occurred during operational duty at forward Jogwan area of Khour on Sunday

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PTI
Jammu, Updated At : 01:22 PM Aug 03, 2026 IST
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An Army personnel lost his life after his service rifle accidentally discharged while he was on duty at a post in Akhnoor sector of Jammu, officials said on Monday.

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The incident occurred during operational duty at forward Jogwan area of Khour on Sunday, the officials said.

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They said preliminary information suggests that the weapon of the soldier went off accidentally, causing critical injuries to him.

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He was immediately provided medical assistance but succumbed to injuries, the officials said.

They said the body of the slain soldier was shifted to military hospital Akhnoor for postmortem and would be handed over to his next of kin after completion of legal formalities.

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