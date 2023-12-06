Soldiers open fire at 'Pak drone'

PTI

Jammu, December 5

Army troops opened a few rounds at a suspected drone from Pakistan along the Line of Control in Akhnoor sector here Tuesday evening. A search operation by the Army and the police is underway in Battal area to ascertain if the drone dropped weapons, money or drugs.

Alert troops picked up the movement of a suspected drone between around 6.30 pm and fired a few rounds to bring it down, police officials said. Due to the darkness, it was not known whether the drone went back or fell down.

