Soldiers open fire at 'Pak drone'

Jammu, December 5
Army troops opened a few rounds at a suspected drone from Pakistan along the Line of Control in Akhnoor sector here Tuesday evening. A search operation by the Army and the police is underway in Battal area to ascertain if the drone dropped weapons, money or drugs.
Alert troops picked up the movement of a suspected drone between around 6.30 pm and fired a few rounds to bring it down, police officials said. Due to the darkness, it was not known whether the drone went back or fell down.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Not in race to be Madhya Pradesh CM: Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Rajasthan MLAs meet Vasundhara Raje in Jaipur | Raman Singh ...