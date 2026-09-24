Sonam Wangchuk apprehends he might be killed in ‘encounter’

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk on Thursday expressed apprehension that he might be killed in an "encounter" for speaking out against the government, as he demanded the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah over last year's violence in Leh that killed four people.

Addressing a gathering on the first anniversary of the September 24 violence during protests last year over demands for statehood and Sixth Schedule safeguards, Wangchuk said he had received warnings regarding threats to his life and was prepared to face any outcome if it served to awaken the nation.

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"They have put me in jail. Now there is even a possibility that I could be encountered somewhere. People tell me, 'You will be encountered'. If that happens, let it happen - so that the country wakes up," the activist said.

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Wangchuk also demanded that the report of the judicial inquiry be made public, and warned that an independent "people's tribunal" will be constituted to probe the police firing if the report is not released.

Holding the home minister politically responsible for the deaths during the last year's agitation, Wangchuk asserted that accountability must be fixed for the incident.

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"Today, from Ladakh, I say - Amit Shah should resign. He has to take responsibility for what happened in Ladakh," Wangchuk said, alleging that security personnel used automatic weapons, including AK-47s, against local youth, who were subsequently branded as "anti-national".

Referring to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's demand for Shah's resignation over police action against students at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, Wangchuk supported the call but questioned Gandhi's silence over the situation in Ladakh.

"Rahul Gandhi stood up and asked how such weapons could be used against students, demanding Amit Shah's resignation. I support that," Wangchuk said.

"But if he demanded Amit Shah's resignation, then what about what happened in Ladakh, where AK-47s were used and people were killed, with bullets hitting their heads and chests?" he said.

Referring to the deaths during last year's protests, he alleged that protesters were killed by firing from automatic weapons.

"A year ago, when the youth of Ladakh were trapped in such a situation, their lives were taken and they were subsequently branded as anti-national. Today, I say that those responsible must take responsibility," he said.