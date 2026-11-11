Sonam Wangchuk removed from Leh protest site, escorted home: Ladakh Police

Ladakh Police on Wednesday said it had taken “preventive” action to remove climate activist Sonam Wangchuk from a protest site in Leh and escort him to his residence.

The action came a day before the Leh Apex Body (LAB), one of the two Ladakh-based organisations engaged in talks with the Centre over the region’s demands, had said it would resume its protest in Leh on Thursday.

Sources said Wangchuk had reached NDS Memorial Park in Leh, anticipating that he might not be allowed to stage a protest on Thursday.

In a statement, Ladakh Police said that, in compliance with prohibitory orders issued by the Chief Electoral Officer, UT Ladakh, and the District Magistrate, Leh, regulating public rallies, protests and other gatherings within the limits of Leh Municipality in view of the ongoing election process, it had taken preventive action.

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“Ladakh Police has today taken preventive action by removing him from the protest site and escorting him to his residence,” the statement said.

“Sonam Wangchuk has been advised to stay at his residence,” it added.

Ladakh Police said the action was taken under the the “powers vested in the competent authority under the prevailing prohibitory orders, with the objective of preventing any potential breach of public order and maintaining peace and tranquillity.”

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“The general public is advised to strictly adhere to the prohibitory orders in view of the Panchayat, Municipal Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) elections and refrain from any activity that may disturb public peace and law-and-order,” the police said.

A major point of contention is the timing of the LAHDC elections, with polling scheduled for December 4.

Earlier in the day, Wangchuk and other regional leaders had issued an “SOS appeal to the nation”, accusing the UT Administration of moving at “rocket speed” to conduct the elections despite widespread opposition to their timing and format.