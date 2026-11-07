Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk on Saturday sought the intervention of President Droupadi Murmu, alleging that the Lieutenant Governor-led administration in Ladakh was pursuing “anti-people and pro-corporate” policies and targeting him through a smear campaign.

In a video message posted on X, Wangchuk said he was being “continuously witch-hunted and defamed” for raising his voice for the youth and the well-being of border areas such as Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh.

“Our schools are being harassed in every possible way by the LG administration in Ladakh,” he alleged.

Wangchuk claimed that his lawyers had conducted a “sting operation” which, he said, established the alleged involvement of the LG administration in “illegal smear campaigns and much more”.

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The Ladakh administration is yet to issue a statement on the allegations.

In his message addressed to the President, Wangchuk alleged that Ladakh had become a “police state” over the past six years.

“We don't have rights like in the rest of the country, nor democracy,” he said, adding that even “small comments and likes on social media are a big issue”.

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“There are FIRs and even arrests. And yet, we found through this sting operation that the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh himself is directly involved in a targeted smear and defamation campaign against people like me and other leaders of Ladakh,” he alleged.

He further accused the administration of promoting the LG's activities in Ladakh despite what he described as widespread public dissatisfaction with them.

Wangchuk said two social media pages — Ladakh Lens 1 and Ladakh Vision 1 — emerged on October 14. While the former was allegedly created to defame him through “weird, unfounded allegations”, the latter was purportedly aimed at praising the Lieutenant Governor's work in the region.

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“The weird thing we discovered was that these two started not only on the same date, but they looked similar,” he said, claiming that further investigation revealed that both pages had been created by the same creative agency.

Wangchuk also alleged widespread public dissatisfaction with the administration's policies.

“People in Ladakh are grossly unhappy. There are policies after policies promulgated by the Lieutenant Governor that are anti-people and pro-corporates. Whether it is the land policy, where farmers are stripped of their land, or industrial policies, power policy, tourism policy, all favour corporatisation,” he said.

He urged the President to ensure that people living in strategically important border areas, including Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh, received equal treatment, freedom and justice.

“I hope that we, the people living in the strategic border areas, whether it is Arunachal Pradesh or Ladakh, are given equal treatment, freedom and justice as enjoyed by every citizen in this nation,” he said.