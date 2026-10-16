Sonamarg set to emerge as all-season sports hub: Omar Abdullah

Sonamarg is being positioned as a year-round hub for adventure sports, with the Jammu and Kashmir Government planning projects for skiing and skating in winter and rafting in summer, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said on Thursday.

The government is also working to develop eco-tourism destinations in the Tragbal and Mohanmarg areas of Ganderbal district, with the necessary clearances to be obtained from the concerned authorities, he said.

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“It has barely been a year since Sonamarg began to be viewed as a winter destination. Previously, Sonamarg remained shut during winters, and people could not access it. Now, with the tunnel constructed, Sonamarg is open for tourism all 12 months of the year. We are now preparing projects for new destinations and winter sports,” Abdullah told reporters in Ganderbal.

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The chief minister was in Ganderbal, his Legislative Assembly constituency, to inaugurate the 70th National School Games and review development works in the district.

“It is my effort, and indeed my desire, to work alongside Mian Mehr Ali (MLA Kangan) to firmly place Sonamarg on the tourism and adventure sports map — for rafting in summer and skiing/skating in winter. Projects are currently being prepared for this,” he said.

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Asked about the delay in eco-tourism projects at Tragbal and Mohanmarg, Abdullah said such projects sometimes take time because clearances are required from the Forest, Environment and Wildlife authorities.

“However, by following due process, we will secure all required clearances and develop these new destinations,” he added.

On the land acquired for the Central University of Kashmir, Abdullah said the government would honour the procedure adopted at the time of acquisition and implement the terms agreed upon with the landowners.

“Whatever written agreement was signed with them (landowners), and whatever terms were formally executed on paper, will be implemented,” he said.

Speaking about development in Ganderbal over the past two years, Abdullah said the government was working to accelerate projects across sectors.

“The goal has been to touch every sector of governance. Today as well, projects worth nearly Rs 60 crore were either inaugurated or had their foundation stones laid. This includes a major bridge worth Rs 40 crore to cross the Jhelum, where work is underway,” he said.

Several roads, a school building and an auction shed at the Zazna fruit and vegetable mandi were also inaugurated on Thursday, he said.

Abdullah said the primary objective of his visit was to attend the National School Games being held at the College of Physical Education in Ganderbal.

“Boys and girls from every corner of the country have come to participate. We were allocated two sports: Wushu and Taekwondo. Our children have a strong interest in both, and we hope this sports event will be a great success,” he added.