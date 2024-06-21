Sopore gunfight: Slain ultras were Pak nationals

Srinagar, June 20
The Army and police today said the two militants killed in the Hadipora village of Sopore on Wednesday were Pakistan nationals and were active for a long period of time. They were also able to speak Kashmiri, they added.
The slain terrorists have been identified as Usman and Umar, both of Pakistan origin and associated with the LeT, the Army said.
