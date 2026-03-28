Sopore-Kupwara rail project scrapped over feasibility concerns: Vaishnaw

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Responding to a question raised by Chowdhury Mohammad Ramzan in the Rajya Sabha, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that while a survey had been completed and a Detailed Project Report (DPR) had been prepared for the Sopore to Kupwara project, it was ultimately dropped. The primary reasons for this decision were the infeasibility of the project due to its alignment passing through apple orchards and the low traffic projections that would not justify the investment.

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Vaishnaw further outlined the various factors that influence the sanctioning of any railway project. These include anticipated traffic projections, the remunerativeness of the proposed route, and the first and last-mile connectivity the project would provide. The connection of missing links, the augmentation of congested lines, and the demands raised by state governments, central ministries, and public representatives are also key considerations. Additionally, the railway’s operational requirements, socio-economic considerations, and the overall availability of funds play an important role in the decision-making process.

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To further improve rail connectivity in the border region, the Minister informed that DPRs have also been prepared for two significant projects the Qazigund – Srinagar – Budgam doubling (118 km) and the Baramulla – Uri new line (40 km).

The Railway Minister reiterated that improving rail infrastructure in Jammu & Kashmir is a priority, aiming to enhance regional connectivity and foster socio-economic development.