Sopore police attach properties of 3 proclaimed offenders

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday said that, as part of sustained action against the terror ecosystem, Sopore Police attached the immovable properties of three proclaimed offenders in connection with a case.

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A statement said the attachment proceedings were carried out at Nadihal in collaboration with the Revenue Department against Reyaz Ahmad Lone, involving land measuring 2 kanal 16 marlas; Aijaz Ahmad Lone, a resident of Nadihal, involving land measuring 10 marlas; and Mushtaq Ahmad Shah, also a resident of Nadihal, involving land measuring two kanal.

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Sopore Police said all the accused had been evading legal proceedings despite sustained efforts and were declared proclaimed offenders by the Court under Section 87 CrPC.

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Subsequently, in compliance with court orders, attachment proceedings under Section 88 CrPC were executed after due verification of the properties through revenue records and local enquiry. “The process was carried out in the presence of Revenue officials and independent witnesses, and all codal formalities were duly observed,” Sopore Police said.

“This action forms part of the continued efforts of Sopore Police to enforce the rule of law against absconding accused involved in activities prejudicial to the security and integrity of the nation,” it added.

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Sopore Police reiterated their firm commitment to take lawful and stringent action against individuals engaged in unlawful and anti-national activities, the statement further noted.