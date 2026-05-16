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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Sopore police attach property of PoK-based Hizbul operative

Sopore police attach property of PoK-based Hizbul operative

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Our Correspondent
Srinagar, Updated At : 02:45 AM May 16, 2026 IST
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As part of its continuing crackdown on the terror ecosystem and anti-national elements, the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday said that Sopore police in North Kashmir had attached the immovable property of a proclaimed offender linked to a militancy case.

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The accused has been identified as Ghulam Mohammad Bhat, a resident of Rohama in Rafiabad.

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The police said Bhat is wanted in a case registered under Sections 2 and 3 of the E&IMCO (Egress and Internal Movement Control Ordinance) Act.

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According to the police, investigations revealed that Bhat had illegally crossed into Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) to obtain arms and ammunition training and was associated with the banned militant outfit Hizbul Mujahideen.

The police said he is currently operating from Pakistan in coordination with the Hizbul Mujahideen network.

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The attached property comprises six marlas of land at Daengrut Rohama and 10 marlas at Reshinar Rohama, valued at several lakhs of rupees. The attachment was carried out in coordination with the Revenue Department.

Bhat had been evading legal proceedings for a prolonged period despite repeated efforts by the authorities and was subsequently declared a proclaimed offender by the court under Section 88 of the CrPC.

The police said the attachment was executed in compliance with court orders after verification of revenue records and a local inquiry.

“The process was carried out in the presence of Revenue officials and independent witnesses after observing all codal formalities,” a police spokesperson said.

The police said that the action was part of ongoing efforts to dismantle the terror ecosystem, disrupt militant networks and take stringent action against absconders involved in activities prejudicial to the security and integrity of the nation.

“Sopore police remain committed to taking lawful and strict action against individuals involved in terrorism, terror financing, harbouring or supporting militant organisations in any manner,” the spokesperson added.

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