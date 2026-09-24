Speaker opens repair work on Nowgam road

Abdul Rahim Rather, Speaker, Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly, on Wednesday inaugurated the macadamisation work of the Nowgam to Kanidajan Charar-i-Sharief road, marking an important step towards strengthening road connectivity and improving transportation facilities for the people of the area.

The 9 km-long road is being macadamised at an estimated cost of Rs 1.72 crore. The project is expected to significantly improve the condition of the road, facilitate smooth and hassle-free vehicular movement and provide better connectivity to the adjoining villages and localities.

Advertisement

The Speaker also visited Darekanjan and Braripathri, where he interacted with local residents and listened to their demands, grievances and issues requiring the government’s attention.

Advertisement

The locals apprised the Speaker of various issues concerning basic amenities, infrastructure and other developmental requirements of their respective areas.

Later, Abdul Rahim Rather visited Watkaloo, where he inaugurated a primary health centre (PHC) aimed at strengthening healthcare services in the locality. The newly inaugurated PHC is expected to provide essential medical facilities closer to the people and reduce the need for residents to travel to distant health institutions for routine healthcare requirements.

Advertisement

On the occasion, the Speaker highlighted the importance of accessible and quality healthcare services, particularly for people living in rural and far-flung areas.