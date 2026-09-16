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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Speaker reviews arrangements for J&K Assembly autumn session

Speaker reviews arrangements for J&K Assembly autumn session

Stressed that successful conduct of the Session requires close coordination, advance planning and a high degree of administrative preparedness

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Srinagar, Updated At : 01:09 AM Sep 16, 2026 IST
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J&K Assembly Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather conducts the proceedings of the House. FILE
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Speaker of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly, Abdul Rahim Rather, on Tuesday reviewed and finalised arrangements for the autumn session of the Legislative Assembly, scheduled to commence in Srinagar on September 21.

Chairing a meeting with senior officers, the Speaker stressed that the successful conduct of the Session requires close coordination, advance planning and a high degree of administrative preparedness from all concerned departments.

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Describing the forthcoming autumn session as a short one carrying significant responsibility, Rather said every aspect of the arrangements must be accorded due importance. He cautioned officers against overlooking minor issues, observing that even small lapses could create major problems if not addressed in time.

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The Speaker held detailed discussions on various arrangements, with particular focus on security measures. He directed the concerned authorities to ensure comprehensive and foolproof security arrangements at the Assembly Secretariat and MLA Hostel, while maintaining close coordination among all security and administrative agencies.

Reviewing legislative business, Rather directed the General Administration Department (GAD) to ensure that all departments furnish replies to Assembly questions within the stipulated timelines. He also asked departments to nominate nodal officers for effective coordination with the Legislative Assembly Secretariat.

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The Speaker directed the Information Technology Department to ensure uninterrupted Wi-Fi, internet connectivity and other technical support throughout the Session.

He also stressed the need for effective traffic management around the Assembly premises and other identified areas to ensure that public movement remains unaffected during the Session.

Reviewing civic and utility services, Rather directed the Public Health Engineering (PHE) and Power Development Department (PDD) to ensure uninterrupted water and power supply. The Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) was asked to maintain proper sanitation and cleanliness in and around the Assembly complex and MLA Hostel.

The Speaker further directed the Health and AYUSH Departments to make adequate arrangements, including medical and AYUSH facilities, for the convenience of legislators, staff and visitors.

The Information Department was instructed to ensure comprehensive media and press arrangements for coverage of the proceedings and to coordinate all media-related activities during the Session.

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