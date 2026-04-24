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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Special Amul milk freight train reaches J&K from Gujarat

Special Amul milk freight train reaches J&K from Gujarat

Significant milestone in ensuring seamless availability of dairy products in Jammu and Kashmir

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PTI
Jammu, Updated At : 03:45 AM Apr 24, 2026 IST
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The Jammu division of Indian Railways has successfully facilitated the arrival of the first-ever special milk freight train from Gujarat, marking a significant milestone in ensuring seamless availability of dairy products in Jammu and Kashmir.

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Railway authorities said the initiative would significantly strengthen food security and ensure the uninterrupted availability of nutritious dairy products across the region.

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It also highlights Railways’ commitment to enhancing supply chains to remote areas. The special freight train, comprising 20 BCN wagons loaded with dairy products from Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (Amul), originated from Linch Goods Shed in Ahmedabad Division on April 20 and reached Bari Brahman and Anantnag goods sheds in Jammu Division.

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Officials said 10 wagons were unloaded at Bari Brahman and the remaining 10 at Anantnag, with each set carrying approximately 500 tonnes of dairy products. The consignment included toned milk, milk powder, buttermilk, lassi, and other essential dairy items. “This is a proud and historic moment for Jammu Division,” said Uchit Singhal, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager.

“The arrival of the first special cargo train carrying Amul milk and dairy products has been planned keeping in mind the needs of citizens, traders, and families of Jammu and Kashmir. It will ensure round-the-clock availability of fresh dairy products across Jammu and adjoining areas,” Singhal said.

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He added that the direct rail linkage would substantially reduce transportation costs and time compared to road routes, thereby benefiting local markets and consumers.

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