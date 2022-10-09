 Special incentives to Central govt employees in Kashmir valley will continue: Jitendra Singh : The Tribune India

Special incentives to Central govt employees in Kashmir valley will continue: Jitendra Singh

MoS for Personnel allays misgivings and misinformation in certain quarters that DoPT was in process of discontinuing special incentives

Special incentives to Central govt employees in Kashmir valley will continue: Jitendra Singh

Jitendra Singh. PTI file

PTI

New Delhi, October 9

Union minister Jitendra Singh on Sunday said the special incentives to central government employees posted in Kashmir valley will continue for a further period of three years.

He said the Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT) has already issued orders for the extension of these benefits.

Singh, the Minister of State for Personnel, clarified this while talking to media here to allay the misgivings and misinformation in certain quarters that the DoPT was in the process of discontinuing the special incentives/concessions available to the central government employees working in Kashmir valley.

He said an ‘Office Memorandum’ (OM) to this effect was formally issued by the DoPT about two weeks back and the copy of the same was sent to all concerned.

Singh said the package of incentives is uniformly applicable to all the ministries/departments and public sector undertakings under the government of India and they have been instructed to ensure strict adherence to implement the same.

The concerned ministries/departments may ensure implementation and monitoring of the package in conformity with the approved package, says the DoPT OM.

The special incentives for the employees posted in Kashmir valley include that these employees have an option to move their families to a selected place of their choice in India at government expense and the travelling allowance for the family is allowed as admissible in permanent transfer inclusive of the composite transfer grant at the rate of 80% of the last month’s basic pay, a statement issued by the personnel ministry said.

In case of those employees who do not wish to move their family to a selected place of residence, they will be paid an allowance of Rs 113 per day for each day of attendance to compensate for any additional expenses in transportation from and to office, etc., which is at par with the reimbursement of travel charges for travel within the city in terms of the Department of Expenditure, the DoPT said.

However, those employees who opt to move their families to a selected place of their choice in India will not be eligible for per diem allowance since they avail the benefit of composite transfer grant at the rate of 80% of the last month’s pay, the statement said.

As per the DoPT OM, the employees posted in Kashmir valley shall be allowed to draw house rent allowance (HRA), if department arrangement is not made for the stay, it said.

Giving out details, the minister’s brief also specified that in case of employees posted in Kashmir valley on a temporary duty for a period up to six months, an incentives known as the ‘Kashmir Valley Special Incentive’ will be paid at rates depending upon the level of post along with food charges (as per 7th Pay Commission norms), apart from departmental arrangement, for stay, security and transportation.

The messing allowances for these employees are at par with the rates of ration money given to Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) personnel at the rate of Rs 97.85 per day, the statement said.

The DoPT order also clearly provides provision for the pensioners who are unable to draw their monthly pension through either public sector bank or pay and account office or treasuries from which they were receiving their pension, are given pension outside the valley where they have settled, in relaxation of relevant provisions, it said. PTI

Earlier, in another alleged case of medical negligence, the head wound of a 70-year-old woman was bandaged after placing a condom wrapper in Morena

Bhind, October 9

A probe has been ordered in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhind district after staff at a primary health centre bandaged the fractured leg of man by using cardboard pieces for support.

Puran Singh (50) had met with an accident while riding his motorcycle on Saturday and was rushed to Rhne PHC, where staff bandaged his leg in this manner, before referring him to the district hospital, a friend of the injured man said on Sunday.

Doctors at the district hospital discovered cardboard pieces in the bandage, after which they put it in plaster, he said.

Downplaying the incident, district chief medical and health officer J S Rajput said, “There is no orthopaedist at the PHC so this sort of technique was used to rush the injured to the district hospital. The technique was right, not wrong.”

A probe has been ordered by MP Medical Education Minister Vishwas Sarang, officials said.

Earlier, in another alleged case of medical negligence that had made national headlines, the head wound of a 70-year-old woman was bandaged after placing a condom wrapper in Porsa in Morena.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Chandigarh

Spectacular fly past & air display over Sukhna

2
Punjab

Punjab Governor takes exception to CM Bhagwant Mann's absence from reception held for President Murmu, AAP hits back

3
Trending

'RIP my little rockstar': South African cricketer David Miller shares a heart-rending post

4
Punjab

Drugs being sold openly in Maur village

5
Features

The tank, mechanised makeover: Armoured Corps and Mechanised Infantry are undergoing their biggest transformation

6
Trending

As Urvashi Rautela reaches Australia ahead of T20 World Cup, Rishab Pant fans share hilarious memes

7
J & K

Relief paid by admn to Udhampur victims' families came with a rider

8
Nation

Days after end of term, CBI quizzes former Governor Satya Pal Malik in 2 graft cases

9
Himachal

None punished, Parwanoo ropeway restarts operations

10
Haryana

Sonali Phogat death case: Family members receive two letters from anonymous sender

Don't Miss

View All
Soon, ostrich & emu to be part of Chandigarh Bird Park
Chandigarh

Soon, ostrich & emu to be part of Chandigarh Bird Park

Canada allows foreign students to work off-campus for more hours; Indian students to benefit most
Diaspora

Canada allows foreign students to work off-campus for more hours; Indian students to benefit most

Lucky guy: Man orders iPhone 13 from Flipkart and gets iPhone 14 delivered instead, Twitterati goes berserk
Trending

'Lucky guy': Man orders iPhone 13 from Flipkart and gets iPhone 14 delivered instead, Twitterati goes berserk

‘We’re all shattered’: Loved ones, community hold vigil for slain Sikh family in US
Diaspora

'We're all shattered': Loved ones, community hold vigil for slain Sikh family in US

India’s hockey star Harmanpreet Singh voted FIH Player of the Year
Sports

India's hockey star Harmanpreet Singh voted FIH Player of the Year

On Dasehra, boy burns sketch of his sister’s ‘killer’
Ludhiana

On Dasehra, Ludhiana boy burns sketch of his sister’s ‘killer’

Butterflies important part of ecosystem, says forest official
Chandigarh

Butterflies important part of ecosystem, says forest official

Akasa Air to allow pets in cabin from next month
Nation

Akasa Air to allow pets in cabin from next month

Top News

Uddhav-led Sena gives 3 choices for poll symbol—trident, rising sun or burning torch

Uddhav-led Sena gives 3 choices for poll symbol—trident, rising sun or burning torch

EC has barred Shiv Sena factions from using party name, symb...

Delhi minister Rajendra Pal Gautam resigns after controversy over religious conversion event

Delhi minister Rajendra Pal Gautam resigns after controversy over religious conversion event

At October 5 event attended by Gautam, Hindu deities were al...

Sidhu Moosewala murder case: AGTF arrests gangster Deepak Tinu’s girlfriend from Mumbai

Sidhu Moosewala murder case: AGTF arrests gangster Deepak Tinu's girlfriend from Mumbai

Tinu, who is said to be an accomplice of Lawrence Bishnoi, e...

PM Modi declares Modhera in Gujarat as India’s first 24x7 solar-powered village

PM Modi declares Modhera in Gujarat as India’s first 24x7 solar-powered village

Addressing a rally here after that, Modi said Modhera was kn...

Six children drown in pond in Gurugram

Six children drown in pond in Gurugram

The bodies of the children, all boys aged between 8 and 13, ...


Cities

View All

Gold worth Rs 17.77 lakh seized at International airport in Amritsar

Gold worth Rs 17.77 lakh seized at International airport in Amritsar

Eatery owners booked for selling liquor sans licence

Rise in basmati prices brings cheer to farmers

Sacked 10 years ago, agro economist seeks re-probe

Private bank staffers robbed of cash

Increase in number of girl students in technical education will speed up country’s progress: President Murmu at PEC Chandigarh

Increase in number of girl students in technical education will speed up country’s progress: President Murmu at PEC Chandigarh

Air Show: CTU bus service takes a hit in Chandigarh

VVIP visits trigger snarl-ups in Chandigarh

Spectacular fly past & air display over Sukhna

2 workers killed in Mohali as retaining wall of under-construction mall collapses

Ex-DSGMC president Paramjit Sarna joins hands with SAD chief Sukhbir Badal to ‘unite Sikh community’

Ex-DSGMC president Paramjit Sarna joins hands with SAD chief Sukhbir Badal to ‘unite Sikh community’

Delhi minister Rajendra Pal Gautam resigns after controversy over religious conversion event

After Kejriwal’s ‘love letter’ remark, Delhi LG asks CM to consider his missive as ‘letter of duty’

Second highest rainfall since 2007 in Delhi brings day-night temperature margin to record low; more rain likely today

Delhi to have better night life as LG permits over 300 firms to operate round-the-clock

Truck union files contempt petition against govt in HC

Truck union files contempt petition against govt in HC

Child labour: No FIR yet against potato farm owner

Kapurthala cops tighten noose on peddlers; 209 arrested in 3 months

Five test Covid positive in Jalandhar district

Union Minister inspects road work in Phagwara

Blast at metal factory near Dehlon, 7 injured

Blast at metal factory near Dehlon, 7 injured

Potholed 200 Feet Road sees frequent accidents

60-yr-old man dies after being 'thrashed' by car occupants

Check purity before buying eatables: Doc to consumers

Freshers' party organised

26-year-old murdered at Sanour

26-year-old murdered at Sanour

Three-day MUN concludes at Yadavindra Public School

Local lads thrash Agra to lift trophy

Don’t leave station, doctors of Rajindra Hospital told

Manpreet Kaur wins shot put silver

Tardy paddy procurement in Bathinda mandis worries farmers

Tardy paddy procurement in Bathinda mandis worries farmers

Drugs being sold openly in Maur village