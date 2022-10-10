Special incentives to continue for Kashmir-based staff: Minister

Our Correspondent

Jammu, October 9

Special incentives for the Central Government employees posted in Kashmir will continue for which the Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT) has already issued orders for the extension of these benefits for a further period of three years.

This was stated here today by Union Minister Jitendra Singh amid unconfirmed reports that the incentives could be discontinued.

Clarifying on the issue, the minister said an office memorandum (OM) to this effect had been formally issued by the DoPT about two weeks back and copies of the same was sent to all concerned. He said the package of incentives was uniformly applicable to all the ministries, departments and the PSUs and they had been instructed to ensure strict adherence to implement the same.

“The concerned ministries and departments may ensure implementation and monitoring of the package in conformity with the approved package, says the memorandum of the Department of Personnel & Training,” the minister informed.

The special incentives for the employees posted in the Valley state that these employees have an option to move their families to a selected place of their choice in India at the government’s expense and the travelling allowance for the family is allowed as admissible in permanent transfer inclusive of the Composite Transfer Grant at the rate of 80% of the last month’s basic pay.

In case of those employees who do not wish to move their family to a selected place of residence, they will be paid an allowance of Rs 113 per day for each day of attendance to compensate for any additional expenses in transportation from to and fro office etc., which is at par with the reimbursement of travel charges for travel within the city in terms of the Department of Expenditure.