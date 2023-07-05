Special Investigation Unit raids houses of terrorists operating from Pakistan in Kishtwar

Kishtwar/Jammu, July 5
The Special Investigation Unit of the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday raided houses of terrorists at six places in Kishtwar district in connection with a terror funding case, officials said.
The houses raided belonged to terrorists operating from Pakistan, SSP Kishtwar Khalil Poswal told PTI.
The raids were conducted by six SIU teams in an Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) case, he said.
A special NIA court in Jammu had on April 26 issued non-bailable warrants against 23 terrorists from Kishtwar operating from across the border.
Earlier, non-bailable warrants were issued against 13 terrorists.
