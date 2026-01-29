DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Special Katra-Srinagar train provided relief to travellers

Special Katra-Srinagar train provided relief to travellers

Two additional AC coaches were attached to the special reserved train

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Jammu, Updated At : 03:45 AM Jan 29, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A train moves on the Katra-Srinagar rail section in Srinagar. PTI
Advertisement

In view of the disruption to road and air travel due to inclement weather and snowfall, the Jammu Division of Northern Railway operated a special reserved train on Tuesday and Wednesday between Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra and Srinagar, providing major relief to stranded tourists.

Advertisement

An official spokesperson said that considering the large influx of tourists to Kashmir and to ensure a comfortable journey, two additional AC coaches were attached to the special reserved train. The addition provided 144 extra berths, enabling passengers on the waiting list to get confirmed seats.

Advertisement

“The operation of the special reserved train on the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra–Srinagar route, with the additional coaches, was successful. In the prevailing challenging conditions, the special train not only ensured passenger comfort but also generated record revenue by operating at full capacity on this route,” the spokesperson said.

Advertisement

Train number 04629 departed from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra at its scheduled time of 10:30 am, carrying over 800 passengers. Similarly, train number 04630, operating from Srinagar to Katra, departed at its scheduled time of 3 pm with more than 850 passengers on board.

Referring to the operation on both days, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Jammu, Uchit Singhal, said that the special trains operated on January 27 and 28 provided much-needed relief to tourists and other travellers at a time when road and air connectivity remained disrupted due to adverse weather.

Advertisement

“More than 3,000 passengers travelled on these special trains over the two days and expressed their gratitude to the Railways. The occupancy of these trains was over 100 per cent,” he said.

Read what others don’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts