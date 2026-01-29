Special Katra-Srinagar train provided relief to travellers

In view of the disruption to road and air travel due to inclement weather and snowfall, the Jammu Division of Northern Railway operated a special reserved train on Tuesday and Wednesday between Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra and Srinagar, providing major relief to stranded tourists.

An official spokesperson said that considering the large influx of tourists to Kashmir and to ensure a comfortable journey, two additional AC coaches were attached to the special reserved train. The addition provided 144 extra berths, enabling passengers on the waiting list to get confirmed seats.

“The operation of the special reserved train on the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra–Srinagar route, with the additional coaches, was successful. In the prevailing challenging conditions, the special train not only ensured passenger comfort but also generated record revenue by operating at full capacity on this route,” the spokesperson said.

Train number 04629 departed from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra at its scheduled time of 10:30 am, carrying over 800 passengers. Similarly, train number 04630, operating from Srinagar to Katra, departed at its scheduled time of 3 pm with more than 850 passengers on board.

Referring to the operation on both days, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Jammu, Uchit Singhal, said that the special trains operated on January 27 and 28 provided much-needed relief to tourists and other travellers at a time when road and air connectivity remained disrupted due to adverse weather.

“More than 3,000 passengers travelled on these special trains over the two days and expressed their gratitude to the Railways. The occupancy of these trains was over 100 per cent,” he said.