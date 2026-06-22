Special operations team rescues shepherd from remote Ganderbal forest

A special operations team of Jammu and Kashmir Police successfully rescued a critically-ill man from a remote high-altitude forest in Ganderbal district on Sunday, officials said.

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Najeeb Khan was rescued from a forested stretch at Kaindalwa Top in Anderwan area after he suffered a severe cardiac emergency, a police spokesman said.

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Khan, a shepherd, was staying at his seasonal ‘dhok’ (mountain shelter) in the upper reaches of Kaindalwa Top for grazing his cattle, along with his two sons.

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Khan had started descending towards his house at Anderwan on horseback after experiencing severe chest pain and deteriorating health condition.

According to the spokesperson, during a routine movement in the area, the special team encountered Najeeb Khan in distress. Recognising the seriousness of the situation, the personnel immediately provided first aid, water and emergency medication, and attempted to stabilise his condition.

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When, despite these efforts, his health continued to deteriorate, the special team launched a rescue operation, which proved extremely challenging due to the rugged mountainous landscape, thick forests and absence of motorable roads.

“The police personnel carried the ailing man on their shoulders for long stretches, taking turns while navigating steep and difficult terrain. At one point, after covering nearly a km downhill, the team was forced to halt due to the worsening condition of the patient and exhaustion caused by the difficult terrain,” the spokesman said.

He said in the meanwhile, local villagers coordinated with the rescue team and arranged a makeshift stretcher.

“After several hours of relentless effort, the stretcher reached the rescue party, enabling them to safely continue the evacuation. Throughout the operation, the team continuously monitored Najeeb Khan’s condition and provided necessary assistance to keep him stable,” he added.

After nearly five hours of sustained rescue efforts, the team successfully brought Najeeb Khan out of the remote forest area and ensured his immediate transfer to a hospital through an ambulance for urgent medical treatment, the spokesman said.