Special plantation drive in Doda tourist destinations

PTI

Bhaderwah/Jammu, Dec 30

A special plantation drive ‘Green Earth, Happy Earth’ to increase the green cover was launched at famous high-altitude tourist destinations in Doda district, an official said on Saturday.

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Chander Shekhar along with officials of Chirala and Neeru range of the Bhadarwah forest division launched the drive to plant 500 cedar saplings and four chinar trees at high-altitude meadow Jaie Valley located at a height of 7,800 ft above the sea level, the official said.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Bhaderwah Dilmir Choudhary and Superintendent of Police Vinod Sharma also joined the special drive.

“The drive is primarily to increase the green cover of the high altitude meadows which are becoming immensely popular and attracting tourists in large numbers,” Shekhar told PTI.

He said eco-tourism is the new mantra of the tourism industry and more and more tourists prefer to visit alpine meadows to spend some time in the lap of mother nature.

“By planting majestic cedar and chinar trees, we want to make their experience even better,” he said. Welcoming the drive, Choudhary said it would surely encourage institutional plantation in a big way and also contribute in restoring the ecology and environment of the area.

“I think there is no better way to say goodbye to 2023 and welcome the New Year by planting trees in your vicinity. I hope all the offices and educational institutions will plant saplings and ensure that at least one tree is adopted and taken care of by the individuals concerned. This should be our resolution for 2024,” the ADC said.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Doda #Jammu