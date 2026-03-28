Special puja for world peace concludes at Mata Vaishno Devi shrine

The nine-day-long ‘Shat Chandi Maha Yagya’ concluded at the revered shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi atop Trikuta hills in Reasi district on the occasion of Ram Navami festival, an official of the shrine board said on Friday.

Advertisement

The special prayer was organised by the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) for world peace, harmony, prosperity and the well-being of humanity, the official said.

Advertisement

He said the ‘Purna Ahuti’ and other religious ceremonies were performed with traditional fervour and devotion amidst Vedic chants.

Advertisement

Chief Executive Officer, SMVDSB, Sachin Kumar Vaishya along with officers and staff of the Board and a large number of pilgrims, participated in the sacred rituals. The Maha Yagya was conducted by a distinguished group of pandits led by Padma Shri Prof Vishwamurti Shastri, the official said.

The Navratri period witnessed an overwhelming response from devotees, with over three lakh pilgrims paying obeisance at the shrine.

Advertisement

On average, around 37,000 pilgrims visited daily, the official said, adding that the Yatra has shown a steady upward trend in 2026, with over 18.76 lakh devotees visiting up to March 26, compared to 16.72 lakh during the corresponding period in 2025.

For the convenience of pilgrims and to ensure a smooth, safe and well-regulated Yatra, the Shrine Board strengthened enforcement measures against unauthorised service providers and impersonators, the official said.

The Bhawan, Atka, and surrounding areas were adorned with aesthetic floral decorations and vibrant illumination. Uninterrupted water and power supply, along with robust sanitation and hygiene measures, were ensured across the track.