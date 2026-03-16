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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Special teams formed to monitor LPG, fuel supply stock in Jammu

Special teams formed to monitor LPG, fuel supply stock in Jammu

Said any irregularities detected in the distribution process shall be dealt with strictly

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PTI
Jammu, Updated At : 03:45 AM Mar 16, 2026 IST
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Jammu Deputy Commissioner Rakesh Minhas has announced the formation of special monitoring teams to verify LPG and fuel stock at distributorships to ensure transparency and strict adherence to supply guidelines.

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The decision was taken during a meeting with LPG distributors and oil marketing companies here, an official spokesperson said.

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The deputy commissioner made it unequivocally clear that any irregularities detected in the distribution process shall be dealt with strictly and erring distributors will be held accountable under applicable provisions.

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He directed all distributors to adhere to the prescribed supply schedule, in accordance with established guidelines and latest circulars.

To ensure compliance and maintain a check on ground-level irregularities, the deputy commissioner announced the constitution of special monitoring teams which will cross-verify stock status at distributorships across the district. These teams will continuously monitor adherence to the laid-down protocols, he said.

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Minhas directed that no preferential treatment shall be extended to any consumer and that all distribution must be carried out in a fair and transparent manner.

He strictly prohibited any distributor from allowing unnecessary queues to form outside distributorship premises, terming such practices as avoidable and a direct source of public inconvenience.

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