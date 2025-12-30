DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Special train from Katra to Delhi sees 100% occupancy

Special train from Katra to Delhi sees 100% occupancy

All seats booked for coming days

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Jammu, Updated At : 03:47 AM Dec 30, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The Railways is running special trains to tackle New Year rush. File
Advertisement

The special train between Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra and New Delhi recorded 100 per cent occupancy on the first day of its operation and is nearly fully booked for the coming days, amid a surge in New Year travel.

Advertisement

The Jammu Division of Northern Railway has introduced a special reserved train, numbered 04082/04081, between Katra and New Delhi from December 27 to January 1.

Advertisement

“The main objective of running this special reserved train is to manage the extra rush of passengers during the New Year celebrations and to provide better connectivity to devotees visiting Katra during the winter holidays and New Year,” an official said.

Advertisement

He said the operation of special reserved train number 04082 on its first day, December 28, was successful, with the train running as per its scheduled timetable and effectively managing passenger traffic.

“On the first day, the special reserved train had 100 per cent occupancy and it is fully booked for the coming days. All tickets were booked within the first few days, reflecting passengers’ trust in the railways,” the official added.

Advertisement

Commenting on the initiative, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Uchit Singhal said, “There is a wave of happiness among passengers regarding this special train, which has been started to manage the New Year rush and winter holidays. This successful endeavour shows the relief passengers get when the right trains are run at the right time, strengthening the bond of trust between the railways and passengers. Similarly, special trains will be run from time to time in the Jammu Division for passenger convenience.”

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts