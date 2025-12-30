Special train from Katra to Delhi sees 100% occupancy

The special train between Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra and New Delhi recorded 100 per cent occupancy on the first day of its operation and is nearly fully booked for the coming days, amid a surge in New Year travel.

The Jammu Division of Northern Railway has introduced a special reserved train, numbered 04082/04081, between Katra and New Delhi from December 27 to January 1.

“The main objective of running this special reserved train is to manage the extra rush of passengers during the New Year celebrations and to provide better connectivity to devotees visiting Katra during the winter holidays and New Year,” an official said.

He said the operation of special reserved train number 04082 on its first day, December 28, was successful, with the train running as per its scheduled timetable and effectively managing passenger traffic.

“On the first day, the special reserved train had 100 per cent occupancy and it is fully booked for the coming days. All tickets were booked within the first few days, reflecting passengers’ trust in the railways,” the official added.

Commenting on the initiative, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Uchit Singhal said, “There is a wave of happiness among passengers regarding this special train, which has been started to manage the New Year rush and winter holidays. This successful endeavour shows the relief passengers get when the right trains are run at the right time, strengthening the bond of trust between the railways and passengers. Similarly, special trains will be run from time to time in the Jammu Division for passenger convenience.”