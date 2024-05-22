Special tribunal dismisses appeal of ex-Dy CM’s wife

PTI

Jammu, May 21

A special tribunal in Jammu has dismissed an appeal by a senior BJP leader’s wife against the demolition of her illegally constructed palatial bungalow here and imposed Rs 10 lakh as costs on her for “serious misconduct involving criminal contempt of court and perjury”.

Former deputy chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Nirmal Singh and his family had moved into the newly constructed house near the Army’s ammunition sub-depot at Ban village of Nagrota on July 23, 2020, and were subsequently served a demolition notice by Jammu Development Authority (JDA).

The house in the name of Singh’s wife Mamta was completed even though the High Court had in May 2018 directed the authorities to ensure “strict implementation” of a 2015 notification that barred the general public from undertaking constructions within 1,000 yards of defence works.

Mamta moved the special tribunal, Jammu, against the demolition order and was granted interim relief on November 12, 2021.

On April 13, 2023, after many hearings, the tribunal (bench-II) set aside the impugned demolition order and subsequently, the JDA initiated fresh proceedings for the demolition by serving a show cause notice on May 11, 2023, followed by a demolition order on July 28, 2023.

“After perusing the record, this tribunal is satisfied that the appellant has willfully suppressed the material facts and made false statements on oath... the construction of the residential house in question is a deliberate act of defiance of the rule of law.

“The appeals filed before the tribunal thereafter on false grounds tantamount to abuse of the process of the court.

“It being so, this appeal is liable to be disposed of for having been rendered infructuous on the face of the order passed by the high court. In view of the above, the instant appeal sans merit. It entails dismissal and is, accordingly, dismissed,” Member (Executive) bench-III, J&K Special Tribunal, Jammu Asif Hamid Khan said in his 27-page order.

The order, passed on May 17, said the misconduct of the appellant was far more serious, involving criminal contempt of court and perjury.

“Despite positive directions passed by the High Court on May 7, 2018, against permitting any ‘unlawful/impermissible activity in the area’, the work on the under-construction building was going on in full swing on May 13, 2018, and continued thereafter,” it said.

For serious misconduct involving criminal contempt of court and perjury, it imposed Rs 10 lakh as costs on the appellant that shall be deposited in the advocates’ welfare fund within a month.

The BJP leader had earlier claimed it was a political conspiracy against him.

Officials in the Defence Ministry had said that in view of the terrorist actions, concerns regarding the security of such sensitive defence installations have always assumed importance. However, such construction activity reduces the open area for surveillance and monitoring by the Army too.

