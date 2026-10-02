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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Speed on Katra-Banihal rail section raised to 100kmph

Speed on Katra-Banihal rail section raised to 100kmph

The enhanced speed was successfully tested on the section on Friday, marking a significant operational milestone for the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project

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Jammu, Updated At : 02:03 PM Oct 02, 2026 IST
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“Historic Milestone: Speed increased to 100 km/h on Katra-Banihal section; Vande Bharat crosses Chenab and Anji bridges at 100 km/h,” Singhal said. File Photo
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Indian Railways has increased the maximum permissible speed on the 111-km Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-Banihal railway section from 75 kmph to 100kmph, officials said on Friday.

The enhanced speed was successfully tested on the section on Friday, marking a significant operational milestone for the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project.

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Uchit Singhal, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Jammu Division, Northern Railway, said the Vande Bharat Express (Train Number 26401/26404) created the world’s highest railway bridge over the Chenab and India’s first cable-stayed railway bridge at Anji at 100 kmph.

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“Historic Milestone: Speed increased to 100 km/h on Katra-Banihal section; Vande Bharat crosses Chenab and Anji bridges at 100 km/h,” Singhal said.

The railway official said, “This enhancement will make train operations on the USBRL project smoother, reduce travel time and provide faster, safer and more comfortable journey to the passengers.”

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