Speeding, neglect and fatal roads: Jammu’s growing safety crisis

Road safety has emerged as a pressing concern in the Jammu region over the past few years, with limited and often ineffective efforts by the administration to curb the rising number of accidents.

From the mountainous districts to the urban plains of Jammu, the region witnesses frequent accidents involving both commercial and private vehicles — often resulting in the tragic loss of lives. While over-speeding is commonly cited as the primary cause, a combination of poor road conditions, inadequate infrastructure, and lax enforcement of traffic laws compounds the crisis.

In many rural parts of the region, overloaded commercial vehicles routinely ply the roads without attracting the attention of traffic police. Reckless driving and weak implementation of traffic laws continue to be significant contributors to fatal crashes. The mountainous districts of Ramban, Doda, Kishtwar, Rajouri, and Poonch have reported some of the deadliest accidents in recent years.

In most cases, vehicles have plunged into deep gorges, leading to the instant death of many passengers and severe injuries to others. The absence of adequate medical infrastructure in these remote areas adds to the agony of the victims and their families.

One of the most tragic incidents occurred in November 2023, when 39 passengers were killed and 17 injured after a bus skidded off the road and fell into a 300-foot-deep gorge in Doda district. An inquiry later revealed that bad road conditions and over-speeding were the primary causes — but the findings led to little or no action by the authorities.

Despite repeated assurances from the administration that measures are being taken to improve road safety, fatal accidents continue to occur. Just last month, seven people — including a five-year-old girl — lost their lives when a tempo traveller plunged into a gorge in Doda.

The situation in Jammu city is equally concerning. The Jammu-Akhnoor road has become a known death trap, with frequent accidents reported along the stretch. Another black spot is the Narwal to Panama Chowk stretch, notorious for reckless driving and lack of pedestrian safety infrastructure.

Adding to the menace is the alarming rise of stunt biking in Jammu city — a trend that the police have so far failed to control. Nearly every day, videos surface on social media showing bikers performing dangerous stunts on busy roads, often putting pedestrians and other motorists at grave risk. The rise in stunt biking is closely linked to the influence of platforms like YouTube and Instagram, where young bikers seek recognition and popularity by posting their dangerous exploits.

Although the authorities have launched awareness campaigns aimed at promoting road safety, these efforts largely focus on educating commuters rather than enforcing stricter regulations. Initiatives like CCTV surveillance and crackdowns on over-speeding have yielded limited results.

The growing number of road accidents is a wake-up call — not just for the administration, but also for the public. A collective commitment to safer roads, stricter enforcement, improved infrastructure, and responsible driving is urgently needed to prevent further loss of life.