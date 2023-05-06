SPO arrested, sacked for drug smuggling

Tribune News Service

Bhaderwah/Jammu, May 5

A special police officer was arrested on Friday after he was dismissed from service for alleged involvement in drug peddling in Doda district, officials said.

The SPO, identified as Javed Ahmed, was attached with the district police lines in Doda. He was apprehended with cannabis in his possession after it was learnt through reliable sources that he was engaged in illegal narcotics trade, they said.

"A case under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act was registered against him at Doda police station and investigation taken up," Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Abdul Qayoom said. An enquiry was also initiated against him by the department for service misconduct.

"During the course of the enquiry conducted by the department it was proved beyond a shadow of doubt that he was involved in the illegal trade of charas...his services have been disengaged," the police officer said.