SPO dismissed from service over bribery charges in Kathua

The SPO, identified as Ameer-Ul-Din, was deployed on naka-checking duty at the Truck Terminal Point in Lakhanpur, the entry point to Jammu and Kashmir from Punjab.

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According to an order issued by the Kathua Police, Ameer-Ul-Din, along with Head Constable Dhruv Singh, ASI Gian Chand and Constable Shamsher Singh, had been deployed at the naka point.

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The order stated that the SHO of Police Station Lakhanpur received a video clip from an unidentified person through a social media platform. In the video, Ameer-Ul-Din was allegedly seen demanding and accepting Rs 100 from a truck driver while on naka duty.

“Such misconduct of the delinquent SPO is a grave violation of discipline, tarnishes the image of the department and warrants exemplary action to deter others,” the order stated.

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The Kathua Police subsequently disengaged Ameer-Ul-Din from service with immediate effect and ordered him to deposit all uniform articles and any arms or ammunition issued to him at Police Station Lakhanpur or the DPL Store, Kathua.

The department has also initiated a departmental inquiry against the other officials deployed at the naka point for alleged dereliction of duty and failure to report the misconduct to their senior officers.

A departmental inquiry has been ordered against Head Constable Dhruv Singh, ASI Gian Chand and Constable Shamsher Singh. The inquiry has been entrusted to the SP (Operations), Border & Kandi, Kathua.

The officer has been directed to conduct the enquiry under Rules 357 and 359 of the J&K Police Manual and submit his findings, along with specific recommendations, to the competent authority at the earliest.