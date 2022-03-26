SPO killed, his brother injured in militant attack in JK’s Budgam

Srinagar, March 26
Militants on Saturday shot dead a special police officer (SPO) and injured his brother in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.
“At about 8:35 pm, terrorists fired at and critically injured SPO Ishfaq Ahmad near his residence at Chadbugh in Budgam,” one of the officials said.
They said in the firing, Ahmad’s brother Umar Jan also received bullet injuries.
They were taken to the SKIMS Hospital in Bemina where Ahmad died, the officials said.
Jan is undergoing treatment, they said, adding the area has been cordoned off and a hunt launched to nab the attackers.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Government extends free ration scheme for poor until September
A decision in this regard was taken in a Cabinet meeting cha...
IPL 2022: KKR beat CSK by six wickets in IPL opener
Mahendra Singh Dhoni was the top scorer for CSK with an unbe...
Russia-Ukraine War: Rocket strikes hit Ukraine's western city of Lviv, 5 injured; Biden calls Putin a 'butcher'
Russia signals military focus on eastern Ukraine, US Preside...
Leaky valve, low pressure in propellant tank led to GSLV failure in August last year: ISRO
The FAC found that the GISAT-1 mission failed owing to damag...
After two years, India to resume regular international flights from March 27
Scheduled international passenger flights remained suspended...