SPO killed, kin injured in Budgam militant attack

Srinagar, March 26
Militants on Saturday shot dead a special police officer and injured his brother in Budgam district of J&K, officials said. SPO Ishfaq Ahmad was shot near his residence at Chadbugh at about 8.35 pm, an official said.
Search on
- According to security personnel, the area has been cordoned off and a hunt launched to nab the attackers.
- SPO Ishfaq Ahmad shot near his house in Chadbugh. His brother Umar Jan is under treatment at SKIMS Hospital.
His brother Umar Jan also received bullet injuries. They were taken to the SKIMS Hospital in Bemina where Ahmad was declared dead. Jan is undergoing treatment, officials said, adding the area had been cordoned off and a hunt launched to nab the attackers.
“Unreservedly condemn the cowardly killing..." the National Conference tweeted.
The People's Conference described the killing barbaric. Apni Party chief Altaf Bukhari said violence had no place in society. —
