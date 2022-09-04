Sports bodies to engage five lakh youth, says L-G Manoj Sinha

PTI

Srinagar, September 3

J&K’s strong socioeconomic growth is ushering in a qualitative change in the sports sector, enabling sportspersons to achieve and demonstrate excellence, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said on Saturday. “Gymnastic Academy, Football Academy, Cricket Academy and Water Sports Centre have a plan to engage around five lakh youth and children. This gives us the hope and confidence that by creating the right environment for the young generation, we can produce best talents and win prestigious sporting honours,” he said.

Challenges The two biggest challenges were the piecemeal approach to sports activities prior to 2019 and after Covid. Manoj Sinha, Lieutenant Governor

The L-G said two biggest challenges were the “piecemeal approach” to sports activities prior to 2019 and the disruption caused by the Covid pandemic. “Today, J&K has regained confidence and we are creating an equitable and inclusive sports and recreation culture with modern infrastructure and training comparable to the best in the country,” he said.

Highlighting the sporting events organised under the ‘My Youth My Pride’ in 22 disciplines in the Kashmir division and 18 in the Jammu division, Sinha said the programme was turning out to be a solid forum for sportspersons to bring glory to themselves as well as the community. “My Youth My Pride is dedicated to advancing sports by empowering young men and women. It has inculcated a winner’s instinct among youth and kindled hopes of an ascent in sporting performance in national and international games,” he said.

The J&K Sports Council has successfully completed many key infrastructure projects which are playing an essential role in training the youth in different sports, Sinha said.