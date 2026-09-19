Srinagar: Accused in property fraud case arrested

The Economic Offences Wing of the Crime Branch Kashmir has arrested a man in connection with a Rs 93 lakh land and property fraud case, officials said on Friday.

They said the Economics Offences Wing (EOW) arrested Ghulam Mohi-Ud-Din Dar, a resident of Jawalapora, Samson Budgam, for his involvement in a major multi-lakh financial cheating case.

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The arrest was executed in compliance with an order and warrant issued by the court of Sub-Judge Srinagar.

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The accused has been evading arrest for the past year and is involved in multiple criminal cases.

The fraud case pertains to a written complaint alleging that the victim was duped of Rs 93 lakh by the land broker Dar in connivance with co-accused Soom Nath Koul, a resident of Karnataka and also the Janipur area of Jammu.

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The investigations reveal the accused offered a sale of migrant land in Drusu Pulwama and 300 standing trees in Bijbehara using forged agreements, the officials said.

A bank account used to funnel the defrauded money was reportedly opened on the exact day of the transfer solely to execute the scam, they said.

The duo used to dupe gullible people by giving false promises of selling them migrant property while acting as attorney holders or owners of the property, they added.

A ‘hue and cry notice’ remains active for the absconding co-accused, Koul, the officials said.