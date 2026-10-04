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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Srinagar airport likely to get extended operational hours after October 15

Srinagar airport likely to get extended operational hours after October 15

The extension is expected to restore early morning and evening flight operations, paving the way for airlines to add more services to and from the airport

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Srinagar, Updated At : 01:32 AM Oct 04, 2026 IST
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Srinagar Airport. FILE
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The Srinagar International Airport, currently operating between 8 am and 5 pm due to ongoing runway maintenance, is likely to witness a revision in its operational hours after October 15, officials said.

The extension is expected to restore early morning and evening flight operations, paving the way for airlines to add more services to and from the airport.

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The Airports Authority of India (AAI) is undertaking a major overhaul of the airport's runway. Under the current arrangement, flight operations are restricted to 0800 hrs to 1700 hrs, while night closures for runway maintenance will continue until October 2026.

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Sources said a review of the operational schedule is expected later this month.

“We are hopeful that after a change in the timings, more flights will be added to the daily schedule,” an official said.

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At present, around 30 flights arrive at Srinagar airport daily, taking the total number of flight movements to nearly 60. Officials believe that restoration of extended operating hours will further boost passenger traffic and connectivity.

Passenger traffic at the airport declined from 4.47 million in 2024-25 to 3.38 million in 2025-26 following the April 2025 Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed.

Despite the decline, airport authorities noted that passenger traffic has more than doubled over the past decade, rising from 2.04 million in 2014-15 to 4.47 million in 2024-25, underlining the airport’s growing role in regional connectivity and economic development.

The Centre has allocated Rs 1,667 crore for the expansion of Srinagar airport. The project will increase terminal capacity from 2.5 million passengers per annum (MPPA) to 10 MPPA, while the terminal area will expand from 20,000 square metres to 71,000 square metres.

The expansion plan also includes a multi-level parking facility with capacity for 1,000 vehicles. The new terminal, designed to international standards, will be capable of handling 15 aircraft simultaneously and is expected to be completed within four years.

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