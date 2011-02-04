Srinagar court convicts two Pulwama men in 2011 murder case

Samaan Lateef

Srinagar, February 4

A court held two people guilty of robbing and murdering a student in 2011 in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Friday.

Sameer Sheikh and Javaid Ahmad Shah were found guilty of murdering Khursheed Ahmad Wani, who was 19 when he was murdered on February 11, 2011.

All three are from Pulwama.

Sheikh hit Wani on his head while Shah held him down in a shed in Pulwama’s Murran village on February 4, 2011. The victim was 19 years old at the time of his murder.

“There is cogent evidence that the deceased was taken by the convicts in their custody with common intention to snatch the money from his possession that his grandfather had given him for purchase of books and payment of tuition fee,” Pulwama Principal Sessions Judge Abdul Rashid Malik said.

They two then took away Rs 25,000 that he was carrying and dumped his lifeless body on a heap of cow dung in a nearby field.

Police found Wani’s body later the same day after protests from his family.

The court said the evidence against the two was “clinching and convincing”.

Abdul Rashid Dar, who owned the hed and was also accused of being involved, was pardoned after he became a police witness in the case.

The two will be sentenced on Saturday.