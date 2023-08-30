Srinagar: Court grants bail to Gujarat ‘conman’ Patel

PTI

Srinagar, August 29

A local court here on Tuesday granted bail to Gujarat “conman” Kiran Patel who was arrested for posing as a top official in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) in March this year. The court of chief judicial magistrate granted bail to Patel, lodged in the Central Jail here, on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh and two local sureties of the same amount, one of his lawyers Anil Raina said.

Patel made headlines when he was arrested in J&K for posing as a top official in the PMO in March after videos showing him moving around under security cover went viral. Patel was arrested from a five-star hotel in Srinagar for allegedly posing as an additional secretary in the Central Government. He enjoyed security cover besides other hospitality during his stints in the Valley. He was on his third visit to Kashmir when he was nabbed by security officials on March 3.

