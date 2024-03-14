Srinagar DC reviews poll preparedness

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, March 13

Srinagar Deputy Commissioner Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat, who is also the district electoral officer, today chaired a meeting here to review the preparedness for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Bhat asked the designated nodal officers and others to take all required measures to ensure that every necessary facility is made available at polling locations, stations, distribution and collections centres. Bhat instructed for establishing a robust control room to efficiently monitor the elections.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kashmir #Lok Sabha #Srinagar