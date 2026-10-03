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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Srinagar drug network accused posed as journalist, flaunted photos with political leaders, police officers

Srinagar drug network accused posed as journalist, flaunted photos with political leaders, police officers

On his social media profile, Malla described himself as the Editor-in-Chief of India News Panel

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Adil Akhzer
Our Correspondent
Srinagar, Updated At : 01:20 AM Oct 03, 2026 IST
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A day after Srinagar Police claimed to have unearthed a structured inter-state narcotics network, it has emerged that one of the key accused in the case was associated with a purported news portal and had posted photographs on social media with senior politicians and police officers.

On Thursday, Srinagar Police said it had arrested eight persons after uncovering a network allegedly involved in the procurement, transportation, storage, distribution and financing of banned pharmaceutical drugs, with links extending beyond Jammu and Kashmir.

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Among those arrested was Haris Hameed Malla, a Srinagar resident whom police believe to be a key accused in the network allegedly headed by Waseem Ahmad Zargar.

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Sources said Malla allegedly used his association with journalism to establish contacts and would claim to have access to “powerful people” in the system.

On his social media profile, Malla described himself as the Editor-in-Chief of India News Panel, besides identifying himself as a public speaker, social activist and “community journalist” based in Jammu and Kashmir.

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His Instagram account features photographs with Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan, and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.

The account also carries photographs with several police officers in the Kashmir Valley. In a video uploaded last year, Malla is seen accompanying a senior DIG-rank officer during the officer’s visit to an area in Srinagar’s old city.

Sources alleged that Malla used his professional identity to establish contacts and obtain photographs with politicians and government officials. They said police stopped entertaining him after learning of his alleged involvement in illegal activities.

“Apparently, his main idea behind posting the pictures was to create an impression that he knew powerful people,” sources said.

Malla had also posted on X a letter purportedly written by J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha in connection with the Union Territory’s efforts to combat drug abuse. The letter, addressed to the “Editor in Chief” of “Indian News Panel”, requested engagement in disseminating information about the dangers of substance abuse, treatment services and the importance of early intervention.

“A drug-free Jammu & Kashmir is a collective promise to our children, our families, and to our Union Territory. Let us honour that promise together,” the letter stated.

Sources said Malla left the Valley after allegedly receiving information that police were looking for him. Police subsequently traced him to Bengaluru, Karnataka, through technical surveillance, they said.

According to police, the arrests led to the recovery of Rs 85.75 lakh in cash, more than two lakh pharmaceutical drug tablets and capsules, 40 grams of a heroin-like substance, 108 gold coins, gold biscuits and other gold ornaments and articles worth crores of rupees, besides a pistol.

Police had said on Thursday that two other accused were absconding in connection with the case.

The allegations against the accused are part of an ongoing police investigation, and the claims have not been established in court.

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