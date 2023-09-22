Srinagar: DSP held in graft case

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, September 21

A DSP has been arrested on corruption charges, the police said on Thursday. The arrest comes in the wake of an ongoing investigation into a case registered at the Nowgam police station in Srinagar.

The residence of Sheikh Adil Mushtaq was searched earlier in the week. Besides graft, he has also been charged with aiding in release of an accused in a corruption case.

A five-member special investigation team (SIT), led by SP, South City division, has been probing the case, uncovering layers of deceit and corruption. The charges against DSP Adil are based on various provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act and multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code, including Section 167 (framing a false document with intent to cause harm), 193 (providing false evidence), 201 (destruction of evidence), 210 (fraudulently obtaining a decree for an undue sum), 218 (fabricating incorrect records or writings with the intent to protect individuals from punishment or property from forfeiture), and 221 (failure to apprehend or aiding the escape of someone charged with an offense). A six-day police remand for the accused has been granted.

DSP Adil’s career trajectory had taken a significant turn earlier this year when he was attached to the office of Special DG Crime amid allegations of professional misconduct. Subsequently, he was posted as DSP in the Indian Reserve Police (IRP)-17 battalion.

Adil had previously been embroiled in controversy in December 2016 when, as a probationary officer at the time, he removed tinted film from the vehicle of Kashmir University Vice Chancellor Prof Khurshid Iqbal on the Jammu-Srinagar highway, attracting widespread attention and discussion.

Was in news in 2016

As a probationary officer in December 2016, Sheikh Adil Mushtaq had attracted widespread attention after he removed tinted film from the vehicle of Kashmir University’s Vice Chancellor on the Jammu-Srinagar highway.

#Kashmir #Srinagar