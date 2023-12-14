Srinagar freezes as temp plummets to -5.3°C

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, December 13

In the grip of an intense cold wave, Srinagar experienced its coldest night of the season on Wednesday, with the minimum temperature plummeting to minus 5.3 degrees Celsius.

The Meteorological (MeT) Department confirmed that this chilling record marked the lowest temperature recorded so far this winter.

Other parts of the Valley also endured freezing conditions, with Gulmarg registering a minimum of minus 5.5 degrees Celsius and Pahalgam at minus 5.3 degrees Celsius.

Leh in the Ladakh region faced even harsher temperatures, with a bone-chilling minus 12.2 degrees Celsius, while Kargil recorded minus 9.6 and Drass minus 10.9 degrees Celsius.

A man wipes the snow from his car in Srinagar. ANI

Across the region, Jammu recorded 7.3 degrees Celsius, Katra 6.6, Batote 1.7, Bhaderwah minus 0.2, and Banihal minus 1.2 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperatures.

Officials highlighted that the frigid night in Srinagar marked a substantial drop from the previous night’s temperature of minus 1.5 degrees Celsius.

The city’s coldest night of the season surpassed the previous low of minus 4.8 degrees Celsius recorded on Sunday night.

Pahalgam, a key base camp for the annual Amarnath Yatra pilgrimage, reported a minimum temperature matching Srinagar at minus 5.3 degrees Celsius. In Baramulla district, Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 5.5 degrees Celsius.

Various other locations in the valley faced sub-zero temperatures, with Qazigund at minus 3.2 degrees Celsius, Kokernag at minus 2.1 degrees Celsius, and Kupwara at minus 3.7 degrees Celsius. The Meteorological Office predicted predominantly dry weather until December 15, with mild precipitation expected over the weekend. As theCalley continues to be in the clutches of a cold wave, residents brace themselves for more frosty nights during the ongoing 40-day-long ‘Chillai Kalan’ period, starting from December 21 and lasting until January 30.

#Kashmir #Srinagar