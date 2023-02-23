Srinagar highway reopens after 38 hrs

PTI

Banihal/Jammu, February 22

The one-way traffic on the 270-km Jammu-Srinagar highway resumed on Wednesday after remaining suspended for about 38 hours following a landslide in Ramban district, officials said.

DSP, Traffic (highway), Banihal, Asghar Malik said the road clearance operation at the landslide-hit Sher Bibi near Banihal was still going on. Hundreds of vehicles were left stranded on the highway after a massive landslide blocked the arterial road at Sher Bibi around 2 am on Tuesday. The road clearance operation was hampered by continuous shooting of stones from the hillock throughout the day.

“Despite intermittent shooting of stones, the road clearance agencies worked hard since this morning to ensure that the road is opened for one-way traffic which was allowed at around 4 pm (Wednesday),” Malik said.

No fresh traffic was allowed either from Srinagar or Jammu for the second day in the morning as authorities focused on road clearance operation and to clear the stranded vehicles on priority, a traffic official said. He said more time was needed to make the road two-way on the landslide-hit stretch.

Meanwhile, Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta asked for a possibility of taking a “traffic holiday” for a day every week on the highway till March 15 so that it is better utilised for making some crucial repairs and completing a few essential works for making travel on the road a pleasant experience for the commuters.