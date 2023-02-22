Srinagar highway shut due to landslide

Our Correspondent

Jammu, February 21

Traffic was suspended once again on the vital 270-km Jammu-Srinagar highway due to a landslide between Ramban town and Banihal on Tuesday. The traffic police issued an advisory, urging people not to proceed on the highway which was blocked due to the landslide at CPPL mess.

The traffic on the highway is getting disrupted frequently these days due to shooting stones and landslides in Ramban district.

The traffic police informed that the highway was shut at around 9 am and the road clearance work continued till evening.

DSP (Traffic) Asghar Malik said, “Despite shooting stones, a major part of the debris has already been cleared. It will take hardly over an hour to clear the remaining part of the road once the boulders stop rolling downhill.” The police advised people to refrain from using the highway from both sides – Jammu and Srinagar.

The commuters were advised to take the journey only after confirming the status of the highway from the authorities concerned.

(With PTI inputs)