Srinagar highway shut due to landslide

Jammu, February 21
Traffic was suspended once again on the vital 270-km Jammu-Srinagar highway due to a landslide between Ramban town and Banihal on Tuesday. The traffic police issued an advisory, urging people not to proceed on the highway which was blocked due to the landslide at CPPL mess.
The traffic on the highway is getting disrupted frequently these days due to shooting stones and landslides in Ramban district.
The traffic police informed that the highway was shut at around 9 am and the road clearance work continued till evening.
DSP (Traffic) Asghar Malik said, “Despite shooting stones, a major part of the debris has already been cleared. It will take hardly over an hour to clear the remaining part of the road once the boulders stop rolling downhill.” The police advised people to refrain from using the highway from both sides – Jammu and Srinagar.
The commuters were advised to take the journey only after confirming the status of the highway from the authorities concerned.
(With PTI inputs)
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Remarks against PM: On SC order, Delhi court grants interim bail to Congress leader Pawan Khera
The apex court issued notices to the states of Assam and Utt...
Will decide on Budget session only after legal advice on CM Mann’s ‘derogatory’ tweets, letter: Punjab Governor
Punjab Cabinet recommended that the Budget session be held f...
AAP's Bathinda Rural MLA Amit Rattan sent in 4-day police remand
Was arrested from near Karnal in Haryana today morning in a ...
Bhagwant Mann promises ease-of-doing business at Progressive Punjab Investors’ Summit
Investment Promotion Minister Anmol Gagan Mann says they wil...
China wants to 'speed up' lingering stand-offs on Ladakh boundary
The move that could herald forward movement on the Indo-Chin...