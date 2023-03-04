Srinagar highway shut for traffic

PTI

Jammu, March 3

Traffic on the strategic 270-km Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was suspended on Friday to allow the NHAI to undertake necessary repair and maintenance work, officials said. This was the second time in eight days that traffic on the highway, the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with the rest of the country, was suspended for 12 hours.

The administration had earlier announced the suspension of vehicular traffic on the highway between Nashri and Banihal on February 24, March 3 and 10 to facilitate the NHAI to undertake important repair and maintenance work in the wake of damage caused by landslides, mudslides and shooting stones. “The highway was closed for traffic from Nashri towards Banihal and vice versa from 6 am on Friday to 6 am on Saturday. A similar dry day will also be observed on March 10,” a traffic official said.