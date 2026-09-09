Srinagar hosts Bollywood stars, global cinema on Day 2 of IFFJK

From Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Sriram Raghavan, Imtiaz Ali to Pankaj Tripathi, some of the biggest names from Hindi cinema attended the first International Film Festival of Jammu and Kashmir.

The second day of the festival featured a masterclass by Raghavan, known for his thrillers such as ‘Ek Haseena Thi’, ‘Andhadhun’ and ‘Badlapur’ as well as war drama ‘Ikkis’.

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Among the prominent filmmakers and artists who thronged the maiden international film festival in J&K were producer-director Ramesh Sippy, Fatima Sana Sheikh, Taha Shah Badussha, playback singers Sunidhi Chauhan, Usha Uthup and Palak Muchhal.

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Celebrated cinematographer Santosh Sivan, sound designer Baylon Fonseca, and cinematographer Anil Mehta also attended the movie gala.

After a grand inaugural ceremony on Monday evening by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, 70 films including short-films and documentaries were screened on the second day of the festival on Tuesday.

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‘Laila Majnu’ and ‘Mirzapur: The Movie’ were screened at Inox, while Raghavan’s, ‘Ikkis’ was screened at both the Inox as well as the Waves Cinema Jammu.

The festival also saw the screening of international titles such as ‘The Last Rites’ from Malaysia, ‘Sudden Rise’ and ‘And the God who is close’ from Iran, acclaimed Portuguese filmmaker Sofia Bost’s ‘Stone Beach’, ‘Tugas Sedih Yang Panjang’ and ‘The Stiff Fingers’ from Indonesia, ‘Somos Agua’ from Mexico, ‘Simsim’ from Jordan, ‘To the West, in Zapata’ from Cuba, ‘Family Party’ from Belgium among others.

‘Arzoo’, a 1965 romantic drama starring Rajendra Kumar, Sadhana and Feroz Khan in lead roles, was screened at the floating cinema in the famous Dal Lake here on Tuesday evening. A major portion of the movie, a major musical hit of its era with songs such as ‘Chhalke Teri Aankhon Se’, ‘Aji Rooth Kar’, ‘Bedardi Balma’ and ‘Ae Nargis-e-mastana’, was shot in Kashmir.

Bollywood must seize J&K's growing film passion: Raghavan

Srinagar: Filmmaker Sriram Raghavan on Tuesday said that Bollywood must seize the growing passion and confidence in J&K to rekindle its cinematic bond with the region.

Raghavan, director and screenwriter known for films like Ek Hasina Thi, Johny Gaddaar, Agent Vinod and Badlapur, attended the second day of International Film Festival of Jammu and Kashmir (IFFJK) at the SKICC.

He conducted a masterclass on direction and screenplay writing. “The Hindi film industry just has to sort of take up, seize the opportunity, actually. There is so much regional cinema which is also doing well, and every state has got its own culture of films. If you take Malayalam films and so on, they are doing so much right now.

So likewise, it can happen here too, right? It will happen. That’s what I feel,” Raghavan told reporters when asked about whether Bollywood needs to fill the gap with J&K, especially after the Pahalgam terror attack last year.

He asserted that there was growing passion and confidence in Jammu and Kashmir, and said the film policy framed by the UT government would “really help as there is so much confidence now”.

“The assurance people have that, ‘ Okay, we can come here and make a film’, it will not be like bureaucratic red tape; it is not like that. There is love and passion. So, I think it will happen (the gap will be filled),” he added.

The filmmaker said there were so many opportunities for the people of J&K in filmmaking and the festival would provide a boost to that.

“Filmmaking requires so many people, so many competent technicians and everything. I think because of the festival, I feel there will be a little boost for those who are interested in this field,” he said.