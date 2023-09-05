Srinagar houses to have QR codes

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, September 4

Now, every house in Srinagar, the summer capital of J&K, will have a digital quick response (QR) code as authorities are conducting the geographic information system (GIS) mapping of the city, encompassing a house-to-house survey of 2.30 lakh dwellings. The move is aimed at enhancing the quality of life for Srinagar residents.

Athar Aamir Khan, Commissioner of the Srinagar Municipal Corporation (MC) and CEO of Srinagar Smart City Ltd, said the primary goal of the initiative was to introduce modern services throughout the city. This process was initiated in October 2021 with a collaboration between local authorities and technology partners, such as Bharat Electronics Ltd and Geo Vista.

It involved a comprehensive GIS survey using GPS (global positioning system) and satellite imagery to catalog plots, residential houses, commercial establishments and institutions across the city. Subsequently, physical surveys were conducted to validate the gathered data.

The administration had recently decided to distribute digital QR codes to every household in Srinagar. This will greatly simplify the process of locating specific addresses within the city.

Khan explained that the QR codes would serve as comprehensive documentation for each house, facilitating efficient planning and resource allocation. It will also provide information on utilities like electricity and water supply.

