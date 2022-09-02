Srinagar: Hurriyat's shutdown call makes no impact

Samaan Lateef

Srinagar, September 1

People on Thursday defied the shutdown call of the Hurriyat Conference, based in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, on the first death anniversary of Syed Ali Shah Geelani, whose popularity saw a sharp dip after the Centre abrogated Article 370 in 2019.

Shops and business establishments were running as usual against the wishes of the separatists. Public and private transport too was plying. Children were seen going to schools without the fear of stone pelting or protesters.

A trader said, “Not a single shop in Kashmir was shut today, showing the pervasive disgust Kashmiris have developed against Pakistan.”

Geelani, the patriarch of the separatist movement, died in Srinagar on September 1, 2021. He was 91. His funeral was held under police supervision even as most of the people had lost interest in his politics.

Before the abrogation of Article 370, the separatist leaders didn’t show much interest in the debate on Article 370 and termed it a headache of pro-India mainstream parties. As Pakistan raked up the abrogation of special status on international platforms, Kashmiri people started questioning the rational behind contradiction of separatists. In 2020, Geelani resigned from the Hurriyat Conference as Pakistan realised that the separatists had paled into insignificance in Kashmir politics.

