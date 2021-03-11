Srinagar: Impersonation charge against private firm official

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, April 25

A Srinagar court has asked the Crime Branch to investigate Jindal Group’s senior vice president Maneesh Kumar, accused of impersonation to influence a bidding process for a Rs. 700-crore project to supply water pipes to Jal Shakti Department in J&K.

Sleuths will probe if Kumar of Jindal Saw Limited is also a director of Di Spun Pipe Research and Development Association (DISPRDA), a non-government company.

The DISPRDA as a third party has filed a complaint against another bidder, Rashmi Metaliks Limited, seeking its disqualification from the bidding process.

The court has asked Crime Branch to submit its report before May 10.

The complainant, Ghulam Qadir Mir, has alleged that Kumar has committed bid-rigging by impersonating as DISPRDA director. Six companies have submitted tenders for the project. —